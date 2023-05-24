Hyderabad man kills live-in partner, store body parts in fridge

Hyderabad: In a macabre act, a man in Hyderabad murdered his live-in partner and cut her body into pieces with a stone cutting machine to dispose of them at different places.

The accused had preserved the legs and hands of the victim in a refrigerator in his house and was spraying disinfectants and perfumes to avoid foul smell in the vicinity.

The shocking crime came to light on Thursday after Hyderabad police solved the mystery behind a severed head found near the Musi river in the city on May 17.

The case has similarities with the Shradda Walker and Nikki Yadav murder cases of Delhi in which the accused had stored body parts of the victims in refrigerators to dispose of them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Zone, Rupesh Chennuri, said the police achieved the breakthrough with the arrest of B. Chandra Mohan, a bachelor who was doing online trading on the stock market. The 48-year-old had an illegal relationship with Yarram Anuradha Reddy, 55, for the last 15 years.

The woman who was separated from her husband long back was living with Chandra Mohan at his house in Chaitanyapuri colony in Dilsukhnagar.

She has been involved in lending money to the needy on interest since 2018. Differences cropped up between them after Mohan who had taken nearly Rs 7 lakh from her to trade online failed to repay despite her repeated requests. He got vexed with the woman as she was putting pressure on him for the money and hatched a plan to kill her.

On May 12, the accused picked up a quarrel with Reddy at his house and attacked her with a knife. He inflicted stab injuries over her chest and stomach, resulting in her death.

After committing the murder, the accused purchased two small stone-cutting machines in order to cut the body into pieces and dispose of them. He cut the head from the trunk and kept it in a black polythene cover. He then separated legs and hands from the trunk, preserved legs and hands in the refrigerator and kept the trunk in a suitcase for disposal.

On May 15, he brought the severed head of the deceased in an autorickshaw near Musi River and dumped it there. Subsequently, the accused bought phenyl, Dettol, perfume Agarbatti, and camphor and sprayed them regularly over the body parts of the deceased so that the foul smell does not spread in the vicinity. He watched videos on social media on how to dispose of body parts.

According to police, using the cell phone of the deceased, he kept sending messages to persons known to her to make them believe that she is alive and staying somewhere else.

It was on May 17 that sanitation workers had found severed head at a garbage dumping place opposite to Afzal Nagar Community Hall, Near Musi river.

Malakpet police had registered a case and formed eight teams to crack the case.

After thorough investigation involving scanning of CCTV footage and use of other technology tools, police achieved the breakthrough by identifying the accused. He confessed to the crime. Police recovered the victim’s body parts from his house and sent them for autopsy.

