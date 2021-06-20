Spread the love



















Hyderabad Metro to run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Hyderabad: With the Telangana government totally lifting Covid-19 lockdown, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has rescheduled the timings of its services from June 21.

As per the revised schedule, the Metro trains will be operated from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Hyderabad Metro Rail announced that the first trains will start from respective stations at 7 a.m. The last train will start at 9 p.m. and reach the respective destination by about 10 p.m.

Currently, the Metro services are being operated from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) had curtailed its services since May 12 when the government imposed the lockdown. The services were rescheduled twice following extension of lockdown relaxation period.

HMR said the operations will continue with Covid-19 safety protocol. For everyone’s safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others. Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe,” said KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited.

