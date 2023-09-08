Hyderabad student brutally beaten up by classmate

A college student in Hyderabad was brutally beaten up by his classmate allegedly over not sharing some exam practice papers, as per a video going viral.

Hyderabad: A college student in Hyderabad was brutally beaten up by his classmate allegedly over not sharing some exam practice papers, as per a video going viral.

Horrific visuals of the brutal attack on the student were circulated on social media on Friday, a day after the incident at Nalgonda X Road in Hyderabad.

Syed Arif, who sustained grievous injuries, is battling for life at a hospital. The 21-year-old was indiscriminately beaten up by his classmate Kaif in the basement of a private junior college, where they are studying.

Both the students are intermediate students at SIS Vocational College.

The video clip shows a group of students chatting in the basement. One of the students started slapping the victim and continued to kick him after the latter fell on the ground.

A couple of students came to help Arif but he was unable to get up. They later shifted him to a nearby hospital. Police on Friday registered a case and took up investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...