Hyderabad woman who went to US for Masters found starving in Chicago

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad, who went to the US two years ago to pursue a masters’ degree, has been found starving on the roads of Chicago.

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, who was doing Masters in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, is said to be in depression.

Her mother Syeda Wahaj Fatima has appealed to Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to intervene to bring her daughter back to India as soon as possible.

Minhaj Zaidi, 37, a resident of Moula Ali in Medchal district on the outskirts of Hyderabad, went to the US in August 2021. Wahaj Fatima wrote to the minister that she was not in touch with the family for the last two months.

“Recently through two Hyderabadi youths we came to know that my daughter is under deep depression and her entire belonging have been stolen due to which she is on verge of starvation and being spotted on roads of Chicago,” reads a letter by Wahaj Fatima which was posted on Twitter by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan.

The MBT leader also posted a video of Minjaj Zaidi. A man is heard assuring her help and promising to arrange food. He also advised her to return to India.

The woman, who looks malnourished, was having difficulty in expressing herself.

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user commented that he was shocked to see her condition. He said that they lived as neighbours for many years. “I know her from my childhood, she was an incredibly studious child,” wrote Fahad Maqsusi appealing for help for her return to Hyderabad.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Khaleequr Rahman has also requested the External Affairs Minister to look into the issue.

