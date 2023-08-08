Hyderabad youth falls to death during pizza date over terrace

A 20-year-old bakery worker died after falling from the terrace of a four-storey building where he was secretly meeting his girlfriend over a pizza date in the Borabanda area of Hyderabad.



Hyderabad: A 20-year-old bakery worker died after falling from the terrace of a four-storey building where he was secretly meeting his girlfriend over a pizza date in the Borabanda area of Hyderabad.

The youth tried to hide from her father, and in the process, slipped and fell on the ground in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, Mohammed Shoaib had gone to the girlfriend’s house to meet her. While they were meeting on the terrace, they heard footsteps of a person.

Fearing that the girl’s father was coming to the terrace, Shoaib tried to hide in one corner. He was holding some cables passing by. However, he slipped and fell from the terrace.

The youth was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where he succumbed around 5.30 a.m.

Borabanda police were investigating if Shoaib fell down accidentally or jumped off the building.

Shoaib had recently developed a friendship with the girl. She wanted a pizza and he went to her house late in the night with the pizza.

Like this: Like Loading...