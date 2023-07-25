Hyundai Graduation Programme 2023 at St Aloysius ITI



Mangaluru: With the aim of providing the best training to the students at par with industrial standards, St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Mangaluru has entered into collaboration ventures with various industries. One such tie-up is with M/s Hyundai Motor India Limited. The graduation ceremony for the 8th batch of students under this initiative was held on 24th July, 2023 in the institution. The beneficiaries of this tie-up initiative are the final year students of Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade. Along with the regular curriculum, these students have to undergo training as per Hyundai curriculum. Completion certificates were issued to the students for the successful completion of the training and were honoured by a graduation sash.

The programme commenced with a prayer song sung by Wilson N, JTO. G Sathish Kumar – Senior Manager, Training, M/s Hyundai Motor India Ltd; Mr Sunil Kumar – Area Manager, M/s Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Karnataka; Anand Kumar, General Manager, M/s Advaith Hyundai Group, Karnataka; Karthik – Trainer, M/s Advaith Hyundai; Sandesh S S – Assistant General Manager, M/s Kanchana Hyundai and Chirag J – HR, M/s Kanchana Hyundai were the dignitaries for the programme. The programme was presided over by Rev Fr John D’Souza SJ ,Director of the institution.

Roshan Dsouza, Principal of the institution welcomed the gathering. The inauguration of the programme was done by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries on the dais. Speaking on the occasion G Satish Kumar, Senior Manager – Training, Hyundai Motor India Limited said,”It takes a little time to get adapted and adjusted in every field. I am very proud to say that you are the 8th batch to graduate from this institution. Being Aloysians you all have quality, discipline and sincerity in your work. Try to create new benchmarks. Now is the real test, you need to take it as a challenge and grow. As technology gets updated keep upskilling yourself. Prepare yourself for the challenging environment.”

Hyundai Training Completion Certificates were issued to the students and students were honoured by a graduation sash. Addressing the students Anand Kumar, General Manager, Advaith Hyundai Group said, “At Least five years you should get dedicated to mastering your skill. Your career starts now. Don’t get involved in bad activities, instead concentrate on your work and your career. I wish you the very best .”

Job offer letters were distributed to the selected candidates. President of the programme, Rev Fr John D’ souza SJ – Director of the institution in his presidential address said, “Dear students you all are very happy as you have got your first job letter. I congratulate you all. There are new inventions and new ventures coming up. As students don’t get satisfied with what you know, get updated because the automobile sector is getting updated at a fast pace. Don’t jump from one job to another in a short period of time. The name and fame increases where you are for a long period of time. Difficulties and problems are everywhere we have to face them. One who leaves his house, village and friends for his career, will learn to face the difficulties and become independent. Take this as a challenge and work hard.”

Alwyn Menezes- the Vice Principal proposed the vote of thanks. Robin Vas, Convener, compered the programme.

