Hyundai Graduation Programme at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute



Mangaluru: With the aim of providing the best training to the students at par with industrial standards, St Aloysius ITI has entered into collaboration ventures with various industries. One such tie-up is with M/s Hyundai Motor India Limited. The graduation ceremony for the 7th batch of students under this initiative was held on 12th August, 2022 in the institution. The beneficiaries of this tie-up initiative are the final year students of Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade.

Along with the regular curriculum, these students have to undergo training as per Hyundai curriculum. Completion certificates were issued to the students for the successful completion of the training and were honoured by a graduation stole. Mr Roshan Dsouza, Principal of the institution delivered a welcome address.

Speaking on the occasion G Satish Kumar, Senior Manager-Training, Hyundai Motor India Limited said,” India is opening up to new opportunities especially in the automobile sector. There are plenty of opportunities available for the students who want to build their career in this sector. This tie-up venture has been very fruitful and mutually benefitting to the industry as well as the institution. I wish the students all the best”.

Addressing the students Ananad Kumar, General Manager, Advaith Hyundai Group said,” There are plenty of opportunities if you are willing to learn. Integrity and persistence will take you to the heights never imagined. Set your goal and work hard towards achieving it”. He also narrated his own life story of humble beginning, struggles and success.

Job offer letters were distributed to the selected candidates by Anand Kumar, GM of M/s Advaith Hyundai and Kiran Kumar, Assistant General Manager, M/s Kanchana Hyundai. President of the programme, Rev Fr John D’souza SJ-Director of the institution said, “Don’t wander like butterflies which move from flower to flower. Stay for reasonable years in the company you joined. This gives you an opportunity to master yourselves in the job. Once you become an expert in the field, then, sky’s the limit for your growth”.

Arun Poojary-Training Manager, M/s Advaith Hyundai; Karthik Pai- Admin Manager, M/s Advaith Hyundai; Mohammed Riyaz-Group HR Head, M/s Kanchana Group; Alwyn Menezes- Vice Principal; Noel Lobo- Training Officer and Gyaral Milton Lobo- Junior Training officer and Training in-charge for Hyundai Education programme were present. Mr Robin Vas-convener compeered the programme. The programme was concluded by the National Anthem.

