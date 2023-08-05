I am BJP’s Strongest Ticket Aspirant – Pramod Madhwaraj

Udupi: I am a strong aspirant in BJP from Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency under social justice for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections said former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj. He was addressing the press meeting at his residence on August 4 evening.

“Many rumours are spreading that I am leaving BJP but I want to clarify that I will either retire from politics or remain a BJP worker till the end of my life. I will always stay with the BJP,” said Madhwaraj.

Madhwaraj further said, “I believe that I will be selected as the candidate of the party. But it is not clear that I am the candidate. If the ticket is given by the party, I am ready to contest seeking the cooperation of voters and with the blessings of all senior leaders. If the ticket is not given, I will work honestly on behalf of whomever the BJP gives the ticket.

“No party has given me any major responsibility so far. However, the party has given some responsibility from time to time. I have worked in many places including Karwar, Bhatkal, Hanagal, Mudagiri, Sringeri, Udupi, Kaup, Karkala, and Kundapur during the assembly elections. I am ready to handle the responsibility given by the party. Therefore, I am a strong aspirant of the party for the next Lok Sabha elections and I am going to accept whatever responsibility the party gives me. As an MLA, I have given a corruption-free administration, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...