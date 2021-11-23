‘I Am Going To Win…’- Congress Candidate Manjunath Bhandary after Filing Nomination for MLC Elections

‘I Am Going To Win & That’s For Sure’- Congress Candidate Manjunath Bhandary addressing the media, after Filing Nomination for the MLC Elections scheduled on 10 December 2021, by submitting the required documents to Deputy Commissioner Dr K on Tuesday, 23 November 2021.



Mangaluru: After the All India Congress Committee (AICC) officially declared the list of its candidates for biennial elections to the Legislative Councils of Karnataka on Monday, by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik who stated the names of 17 candidates for the ensuing biennial elections to the State Legislative Council of Karnataka from Local Authorities’ Constituencies, the party has chosen Manjunath Bhandary, who was the former KPCC Vice President as its candidate for the DK-Udupi constituency which had caused a lot of confusion. There were rumors that cooperatives leader and SCDCC Bank chairman Dr Rajendra Kumar would be fielded from here.

According to the Election Commission, the elections for legislative council seats for Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka will take place on December 10 for 25 seats from the 20 local authorities’ constituencies. The last date of filing of nominations was today, November 23 and the Scrutiny of the nominations paper will be held on November 24, the EC said. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 26. It added. The counting of votes would take place on December 14. Prior to filing his MLC Elections nomination papers at DC’s office, where he submitted the required documents to Deputy Commissioner Dr K N Rajendra, Manjunath Bhandary had interaction with Congress leaders and well-wishers at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta, Mangaluru.

Manjunath Bhandary was escorted by Congress leaders- Ivan D’souza, U T Khader, Ramanath Rai and Abhayachandra Jain while filing the nomination papers. Speaking to the media after filing the nomination papers, Manjunath Bhandary said, “I extend my sincere thanks to Sonia Gandhi for selecting me as the Congress candidate from Dakshina Kannada. Prior to submitting my candidacy for the forthcoming MLC elections, locally here senior congress leaders from both the districts met and discussed who will be the right candidate to contest in the MLC election. The Congress committee was looking for someone who is the right person to interact and mingle with the youth and encourage youth to build a strong nation, and I was lucky to be selected as the Candidate. This election will be fought between BJP and Congress, and with over 2000 leaders who will cast their votes, I am confident as a Congress Candidate will surely win the Election. I seek the support of all my colleagues, leaders and workers in the Congress Party, and well-wishers “

it is learnt that Manjunath Bhandary was into leadership in the early student days of school and college which opened up vast avenues for him to be recognized as a leader and thereby counted among the youth as a youth icon on the global platform. He is deeply involved in Indian politics for more than three and a half decades. He contested the parliament elections from Shivamogga parliamentary constituency against former chief minister Yeddyurappa in the year 2014.

As a political leader, he has represented the party and the country and traveled extensively across the world, interacted with top political leaders like Presidents, Prime Ministers, ministers, CEO’s and other social and business entrepreneurs. With an Engineering background, Manjunath Bhandary who chose to enhance his knowledge in the social and political arena, has competed MA and M Phil in Political Science; shaping his outlook – a rare blend of being a technocrat and a social activist. He has the distinction of being awarded the doctoral degree, a PhD in Political Science.

Other than selecting Manjunath Bhandary as the candidate from DK, he Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the following persons as party candidates:

(Kalburgi) — Shivananda Patil Martur

Belagavi — Channaraja Basavaraja Hattiholi

Uttara Kannada — Bhimanna Naik

Hubli-Dharwad-Gadag- Haveri — Salaam Ahmed

Raichur — Sarana Gouda Annadana Gouda Patil

Chitradurga — B. Somashekhar

Shimoga — R. Prasanna Kumar

Chikmagalur — A.V. Gayatri Shantegowda

Hassan — M. Shankar

Tumkur — R. Rajendra

Mandya — M.G. Gooli Gowda

Bangalore Rural — S. Ravi

Kodagu — Dr. Mantar Gowda

Bijapur-Bagalkot — Sunil Gowda Patil

Mysore-Chamarajanagar — Dr. D. Thimmaiah

Bellary — K.C. Kondaiah

ABOUT MANJUNATH BHANDARY :

Manjunath Bhandary is an extra-ordinary visionary, entrepreneur and Educationist. He is the Founder Chairman of “Bhandary Foundation” which encompasses many educational institutions, under the name ‘Sahyadri”. His novel thoughts added a new dimension to the world of education. His dynamic leadership brings about much needed social reforms through education to empower individuals to become the backbone of an enterprising, productive society.

He has the rare honour of achieving diverse academic qualifications like B .E (Mechanical Engineering) along with M.A and M.Phil in Political Science, a rare blend of being a technocrat and a Social activist. He has been awarded the Doctoral Degree in Political Science by Madurai Kamaraj University, Madurai, for his thesis titled “Women’s Participation in the Panchayat Raj – A Case study of Shimoga District, Karnataka State.”

A born leader, his skills were honed in the early student days of school and college and opened up vast avenues for him to be recognized as a leader and therefore counted among the youth as a youth icon on the global platform. Having attended a number of conferences, seminars and workshops round the globe, he had gained deep insights into the academic as well as socio-economic layers of the civil society, which brought him laurels across the world on various platforms.

He received the prestigious Eisenhower Fellowship from the Eisenhower Foundation, Philadelphia, U.S.A., in the year 2004. He had been a part of the youth delegations and took part in various programs around the globe. He was invited by the American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL) to participate in Youth Exchange Programmes, during which time he was witness to the terrorist attack on the Pentagon in 9.11.2001. He was also invited as a special Guest of Honour for the Indian Independent Day parade held in New York, along with high profile dignitaries from both U.S and India.

Having deep concern for the poor, rural populace and the weaker sections of the society, he evinced keen interest in several socio-economic projects, proposing viable alternatives and monitoring effective implementation. His vision and entrepreneurial ability had paid off very well in the social empowerment projects. He was instrumental in the government’s ambitious rural welfare scheme called CSCs (Common Service Centers). He proposed a project “Rajiv Vikas Kendra” to the Govt. of India through Hon’ble Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi, and same forwarded to Prime Minister Mr. Manmohan Singh to which envisaged providing employment to 10 million rural youth. This proposal was accepted and approved by the Union Cabinet as the CSCs in September 2006, with a total project outlay of Rs. 5743 cores.

On the invitation of the Indian Government, he attended the world HIV/AIDS conference at Barcelona as Indian delegate, where he joined the prestigious group with the luminaries of the world such as Mr. Nelson Mandela, The President of U.S. Mr. Bill Clinton and other prominent dignitaries., in 2002. Deeply moved by the appeals of world leaders about the need for education among the youth and lower strata of society, he decided to dedicate his resources and expertise to the cause of up-liftment of society and took a firm foot in that direction by establishing “Bhandary Foundation” which has come a long way in a short span of a decade, to become a enterprising entity in the global education.

