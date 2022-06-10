I am happy about integration of courses and institutions in line with National Education Policy: Prez Kovind



Jammu: President Ram Nath Kovind has said he is happy to know that IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu and AIIMS Jammu are integrating and offering courses in which students from one institute can get access to the other.

Addressing the fifth convocation of IIM Jammu on Thursday, Kovind congratulated the students, degree holders, their parents and teachers, saying that the students have worked hard for this day which is very important in their lives.

He added that the integration of courses and institutes is in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy, 2020.

“I urge IIM Jammu and other institutes in your proximity to adopt towns and villages of the neighbourhood and channelise the potential of the people for bigger goals, be it in the field of entrepreneurship/research or skill development.”

“I am happy to know about the steps taken to develop Srinagar off-campus of IIM Jammu, which will further increase higher education outreach in this part of the country.”

“I am glad to note that students from 25 states and Union Territories are receiving education from the faculty chosen from all over the country. This makes IIM Jammu reflect a young mini-India. I am told that adjunct faculty from countries like the UK, France, Brazil and the US are associated with IIM Jammu,” Kovind said.

“I am happy to note that the institute has tied up with 15 prestigious institutions in the US, France, Australia, Korea and the UK for student and faculty exchange programmes,” he added.

“I am told that the new campus of the institute is targeted to be fully functional by November this year. I extend my best wishes for the team here to achieve the target.”

President Kovind said that the UN has been publishing a World Happiness Report along with the ranking of countries on happiness-related parameters.

“In a world full of stress, happiness is as much about the spirit of the person as it is about external conditions. Therefore, the right training of the people in the art of happiness is as important as their training in skills and professions,” he added.

He said that in this context, the initiative of setting up a centre for happiness, named ‘Anandam’, by IIM Jammu is a welcome step.