‘I am like your son, support me’: Shivakumar makes another appeal to Vokkaligas

Mysuru: With Karnataka’s ruling BJP attempting to woo the Vokkaligas ahead of the Assembly polls, Congress state President D.K. Shivakumar has made an emotional appeal to the community which plays a key role in determining the poll winners.

Taking up campaigning through Prajadhvani Yatra in H.D. Kote taluk on Wednesday night, Shivakumar has told the Vokkaligas that “he is like their son”.

“I am like the son from the house of the Vokkaliga community. Support me,” he said.

Shivakumar had earlier stated in Bengaluru that he is a Vokkaliga from the Congress who has a good chance of becoming the Chief Minister as he support of the community which has backed JD-S chief and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and former Union Minister S.M. Krishna. He also stated that it is after 20 years that Congress is projecting a Vokkaliga candidate for the post of the CM.

Rahul Gandhi has expressed support to Shivakumar, saying that he had made sacrifices for the party. He however will face stiff competition from Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the CM’s post if Congress is voted to power.

Insiders say that Shivakumar had invited the wrath of BJP central leadership by coming in their way of capturing power in Maharashtra. The CBI and ED have conducted multiple raids on the residence and offices of Shivakumar and presently he is facing more than 40 cases against him. He was also lodged in Tihar jail for more than 50 days. However, he was given a grand welcome after his release and the Congress made him its state chief.

Shivakumar’s brother D.K. Suresh won one of three MP seats from Bengaluru Rural in the last parliamentary elections and the BJP swept the rest.

The Congress leader’s outreach came as Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the recent interview spoke about people of Mandya, considered the heartland of Vokkaligas, moving on to the BJP. Vokkaliga community rallied to the JD-S and this time, Shivakumar is hoping to garner the support.

The Vokkaliga community is largely based in south Karnataka region and influences results of more than 50 Assembly seats in the state.

