‘I am satisfied with Interim Order of HC’ – MLA Raghupathi Bhat

Udupi: “The High Court of Karnataka has given a satisfying interim order in the Hijab and Saffron Shawl cases and we all should follow the court order”, said Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat.

Addressing the media persons in Udupi on February 10, MLA Raghupathi Bhat said, “From next week the hearing will be going on continuously. Considering the future of the students, the court has given an interim order. From next month, the exams will start and students should prepare for the examinations if holidays will continue, it will affect the students’ future”.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat further said, “We need to forget whatever happened earlier and work towards normalizing the situation. All students should cooperate to start the colleges. We all should follow our religion in our homes. The issue has already been discussed at the international level. Whatever has happened, we all are united now. This message should go to society”.

From Monday, we all should start the Colleges. I request all the students not to wear Saffron Shawls. Even the girl students who are wearing Hijab while coming to the college should remove them, before entering the classroom, he said.