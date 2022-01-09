I Am Sorry, Pardon Me’! Muslim Groom Who Made Fun by Impersonating ‘Koragajja’ Apologizes

Mangaluru: A bridegroom, who was booked for hurting religious sentiments during a wedding ceremony, by dressing up as Koragajja—a demigod revered in Tulunadu—at Salethoor in Vittal, has uploaded a video, where he has apologized for his action, on Saturday, 8 January 2022. Umarulla Bashith from Uppala in Kerala, apologized for the incident in a video shared on social media. The groom’s party made him wear a cap made of an arecanut plant and took him in a procession. They even painted him like Koragajja and made him dance and filmed it. The video of the dance went viral on social media, enraging sections of the public. Cases have been registered against the groom and his family.

Bashith’s friend, who shared the video with the media said that the incident of dressing up as Koragajja was not intended to hurt anyone. Apologizing in a 33-second video he made, Bashith said“During my wedding ceremony, my friends did it for fun. It was not intended to hurt the Koraga community or any other caste. I have faith and respect towards all castes. I apologize if it hurt anyone,”.Meanwhile, another video of him extending apologies has also gone viral on social media platforms.

Recalling the incident, Bashith had arrived at the house of his bride, dressed up as Koragajja, while his friends danced beside him in Salethoor at Kolnad village in Bantwal on Thursday. The video of the incident went viral the next day. Based on a complaint, Vittal police registered a case under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295 of the IPC (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class). Police said the case is being investigated.

MUSLIM GROOM’S ACT DRESSING UP AS KORAGAJJA HAS BEEN CONDEMEND BY MUSLIM LEADERS :

Muslim leaders as well as scholars have condemned the act and called for police intervention, after the groom, Umarullal Bashith, arrived at the house of his bride in Salethur with more than 50 of his friends for dinner. Former MCC mayor K Ashraf, and also the president of Dakshina Kannada Muslim Federation (Okkuta) has strongly condemned the incident, saying that by dressing up as a Hindu deity, the bridegroom has insulted a faith practised by people of the region, and It is highly condemnable.

In his statement to media, Ashraf has said “Such an act goes against the marriage rituals of the Muslim community. The behaviour of the groom and his friends in a marriage ceremony cannot be defended under any circumstance. Such an act in a communally sensitive area is condemnable. Dakshina Kannada Muslim Federation(Okkuta) urges the police department to take action against those responsibile for insulting the faith of a community,”.

K Ashraf -the President of Dakshina Kannada Muslim Federation

Apart from K Ashraf, several Muslim scholars have also condemned Basith’s act, clarifying that such derogatory acts that insult another faith are not permissible in Islam. State Organizing Secretary of SYS-G M Mohammed Kamil Saqafi said, “This act by Bashith is highly condemnable, and such people should be boycotted by respective mohalla and jamats. However, the act of some others who have given communal colour to an isolated act in an attempt to disturb the harmony is also condemnable. Leaders of all communities should get together and make an effort to keep peace in the area of Vittal,”.

Moulana Darimi of SYS, condemning the incident said, “This issue has to be taken seriously by the Muslim community. Muslims themselves should register a case against the people involved in this act. This is not at all in line with the religion of Islam. Through this act, we have insulted our own religion. Religious leaders should take corrective action on this matter,”.

OUTRAGED WITH THE INCIDENT VHP CALLS FOR MASS PRAYERS ON TUESDAY :

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called upon temples, daivasthanas and bhajana mandirs in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts to hold special prayers on Tuesday, 11 January to stop instances of desecration of Koragajja shrines, temples and daivastanas. VHP zonal secretary Sharan Pumpwell said that several instances of desecration of Hindu gods and daivas, reported in the past, have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Sharan Pumpwell- the VHP Zonal Secretary

Speaking to the media, Sharan said “Ridiculing Hindu Gods and daivaradhane, sharing pictures hurting religious sentiments on social media, desecrating holy Nagabanas, placing condoms in donation boxes of temples, daivastanas, bhajana mandirs and dancing dressed as Koragajja have hurt the religious sentiments of lakhs of Hindus. Hindu religious shrines in coastal districts should hold special prayers seeking divine intervention, to punish those who are behind such acts,”.

He requested the management of Hindu religious shrines, religious leaders, organizations and devotees to unite to protect religious places in their respective regions.

Meanwhile, BJP state president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said the government will not tolerate the efforts of anti-national forces to disturb peace in the coastal districts. He directed the police to act tough against the accused in the Vittal incident.