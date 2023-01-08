‘I Am With You All…’ MP Kateel at Interaction Programme with Fishermen hosted by Coast Guard

‘ I Am With You All to Solve Your Grievances and other Issues Soon ‘ MP Nalin Kumar Kateel at the Interaction Programme with Fishermen hosted by Coast Guard No 3 Karnataka based at Panambur, Mangaluru. The programme was held in the presence of Inspector General M V Baadkar, TM, The Commander, Coast Guard Region (West) and Deputy Inspector General P K Mishra TM, the Commander No # Karnataka. The flag officer is on Operational Assessment and Readiness inspection of Indian Coast Guard Units at New Mangalore. ” Two more radar stations are being set up by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to beef up security along the Karnataka Coast. Radars will be installed at Kundapura in Udupi and Belekeri in Uttara Kannada districts,” Coast Guard District No 3, Karnataka Commander DIG Praveen Kumar Mishra



Mangaluru: During the interaction, the Regional Commander appraised the MP on Coastal Security in Karnataka state, especially in the Dakshina Kannada area. Thereafter, the MP and Regional Commander jointly addressed the Fishermen Association heads of Dakshina Kannada and insisted that there should be a periodical check of fishing boats to assess if adequate lifesaving equipment is present on board. On completion, the MP, the Regional Commander and Commander (Karnataka) interacted with more than 100 fishermen from DK and Udupi. The MP also noted that the fishing activity in Karnataka is contributing significantly to the Nation’s economy and ensuring the safety of fishermen at sea needs to be shouldered by all. o appreciated the efforts of the Indian Coast Guard in spread awareness

The MP urged the fishing association heads for instructing fishermen to carry biometric cards and also appreciated the efforts of the Indian Coast Guard in spreading awareness of life saving and safety measures through Community Interaction Programmes. Further, the Regional Commander emphasized that step by the Commander (Karnataka) for inculcating safety as a habit which is imperative for Coastal security as they serve as our eyes and ears at sea. He stressed that the Indian Coast Guard is taking steps to make it safer for seafarers, everyone should be responsible and abide by regulations. He further added that in 2022, Indian Coast Guard saved 272 lives at sea and apprehended drugs worth Rs 2923 Crores, which shows our commitment to the safety and security of marine borders.

Coast Guard District No 3, Karnataka Commander DIG Praveen Kumar Mishra briefing the media said ” Two more radar stations are being set up by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to beef up security along the Karnataka Coast. Radars will be installed at Kundapura in Udupi and Belekeri in Uttara Kannada districts at the sidelines of an interaction with fishermen at Coast Guard headquarters in P…The entire 320-km-long coastline of Karnataka is under surveillance with the help of radar stations at Surathkal and Bhatkal.

He further said, ” The camera in radar will cover five to seven nautical miles. The radar stations were set up under the coastal surveillance network after the Mumbai terror attack. He appealed to fishermen on having life-saving equipment on boats and availing government insurance and pension schemes. As per AIS for fishing boats, the DIG said Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders on fishing vessels, that are more than 20 metres long, will help Coast Guards in reaching fishermen in distress.

There are 2,553 fishing boats in Dakshina Kannada district and 1,607 among them are mechanized boats. About 400 mechanized boats had installed AIS. The Fisheries Department, while renewing the licenses, had insisted on installing AIS on boats. Applications from owners of fishing boats, seeking AIS installation, are sent to Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) in Kochi.

“The MMD will issue an MMSI number and call sign, which needs to be activated by fishermen by visiting the agency from where the transponder was purchased,” Fisheries Department deputy director Sushmitha Rao said. Fishermen leaders Nithin Kumar and Chethan Bengre accused Kerala officials of seizing fishing boats from Karnataka.

“A heavy penalty is slapped on boats fishing within a distance limit of 12 nautical miles,” they charged. The fishermen also highlighted the shortage of kerosene supply for traditional fishermen and the failure to release subsidy amounts for subsidised diesel…

Shashi Kumar Bengre, representing Purse Seine Fishing Boat Owners’ Association, urged the government to upgrade the fisheries college in Mangaluru into a fisheries university. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, responding to complaints, said that the issue of the seizure of boats will be drawn to the notice of the Fisheries Ministry. Steps will be taken to upgrade the fisheries college into a university, he promised. Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Western Region Inspector General M V Baadkar said that the detailed project report for the Indian Coast Guard Academy in Kenjar will be submitted to the government.

On the Cargo ship MV Princess Miral that sank off the Ullal coast, DIG P K Mishra said that measures were taken for the de-fueling of the vessel, and the work is in progress. To a question, he said that work on the construction of the Indian Coast Guard’s national training academy in Mangaluru is expected to start within another six months. “We are expecting that the bidding process will be completed by then,” he said. Inspector General M. V. Baadkar, Commander, Coast Guard Region (West) said that the detailed project report of the academy is ready and the project has received environmental clearance from the Union government.