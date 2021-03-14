Spread the love



















‘I Compare Women to Water’ – Bishop Dr Peter During Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of DCCW

Mangaluru: To mark the Diamond Jubilee of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, the Annual Convention and General meeting was held at Roshni Nilaya here on March 14.

The programme began with an invocation. President of DCCW Terry Pais welcomed the gathering. Secretary of DCCW Gretta Pinto read out the annual report. Treasurer Gulobi Fernandes presented the audit report.

The programme was inaugurated by the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, along with the DCCW committee members.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha said, “Any person who completes 60 years will retire from work, but any organization completing 60 years is not easy, the DCCW members have worked hard. Today DCCW is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee. Diamond is a solid form of the element carbon with its atoms arranged in a crystal structure called diamond cubic. Likewise, DCCW members are also very strong like the diamond, and they have proved that they can do wonders”.

Dr Peter Paul further said, “I was thinking of how to compare women? In the Bible, it is written that God created a human being of his likeness. Jesus born in Mother Mary’s womb, and ff there is no woman, there is no life. Aristotle compared human being to rational animal. In this present situation, how can women be compared? In my thoughts, women are like water. Water can conform to whatever shape. It can be docile, yet violent, pliable yet strong, and permeable yet powerful, much like women who convert to the roles, they are given. Water is strongest when it is allied with another force of nature, like the wind. If the water is rough, there will be big waves. Women play a vital role in everyone’s life. If there is no oxygen, we cannot live. Likewise, if there is no woman in any house, that house is a mess. Women are lively, active and fruitful”.

Dr Peter also said, “Girls do not waste their time, they give importance to education, and whenever the results are out, we have always heard girls outnumbering boys. Women are in the administration, and they run their own business houses. They are into politics. We even had a woman prime minister. God has given special courage to women. Women have a dedicated conscience, and they should play a vital role in transforming their children. I wish all the very best to all the women of DCCW”.

Former President of DCCW Lilly Pereira and President Terry Pais were felicitated on the occasion.

Dr Peter Paul Saldanha felicitated all the past presidents, vice presidents, Secretaries and treasurers on the occasion.

Elections were conducted by the Election officer and former President of DCCW Lydia D’Cunha. Gretta Pinto was elected as the president, and Advocate Sylvia was elected as the vice president.

Spiritual Director of DCCW Fr Francis D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza and Former Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese Msgr Denis Moras Prabhu also spoke on the occasion. Advocate Slyvia D’Souza from Puttur compered the programme.

Pics by Astel Pereira, Team Mangalorean