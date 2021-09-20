Spread the love



















I feel I am CEO, my govt works like private company: Goa CM



Panaji: Lauding his own style of governance, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that his government was functioning like a private company under his leadership as a CEO, with the help of bureaucrats who were working beyond their working hours like private executives.

Speaking at a valedictory function for junior scale government officers Sawant said that his government was “working like a private company”, before going on to explain the success of his vision to make Goa self-reliant.

Sawant said that to make the concept of ‘Swayampurna Goa’ successful, he first identified two bureaucrats to create a data bank of all requirements and population breakdown in the nearly 190 village panchayats in the state.

“They made a presentation for me and later five or six of us laid out the plan,” Sawant said, adding that he later came up with the concept of a ‘swayampurna mitra’.

As per the initiative launched in October last year, Goa government’s 191 gazetted officers were instructed to fan out to all village panchayats in the state as part of the ambitious ‘swayampurna mitra’ initiative, which aims to promote the twin purposes of human development and making villages self reliant.

Sawant said that he was proud of the government officers, ‘swayampurna mitras’, going out of the way and spending their Saturday and Sundays in villages as part of the government’s vision to make Goa self-reliant.

“This is why I feel like I am a CEO (chief executive officer) of a private company and you all (bureaucrats) are working like executives. Government officers are giving 100 per cent,” Sawant said.

