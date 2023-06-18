‘I Felt a Positive Vibe While Working in Dakshina Kannada’- Outgoing ZP CEO Kumar

Mangaluru: During a farewell programme and felicitation extended to Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat CEO Kumar, who has been transferred as the DC of Mandya district on Saturday, acknowledging the felicitation, Kumar said that he could feel a positive vibe while working in Dakshina Kannada as an additional deputy commissioner and the CEO of the Zilla panchayat for the past six years. “I worked here just as a close colleague and not as a senior officer. I had the opportunity to understand the district geographically, emotionally and through the administrative perspective. The district has elite citizens and people with the goodness of hearts. I have felt the positive energy while working in the district,” he said and called upon officials to work with ethics” he added.



“The good work you do lasts forever in your mind. I am satisfied with the work I have taken up in the district. People’s representatives and colleagues in various departments have been so cooperative that many of the schemes have seen success in the district. ‘Pustaka Goodu’ or book stands have been set up at 287 places in the district. ECG machines have been provided to 137-gram panchayats under the ‘Hridaya Vaishalya’ scheme in association with cardiologist Dr Padmanabha Kamath. The ‘Manosthairya’ programme launched in association with the health department has helped students to develop a healthy mind. Special emphasis has been given to the Swachhata drives in the district and a material recovery facility opened at Thenka Yedapadavu to manage dry waste collected from 51 gram panchayats is a model for the entire state. The zilla panchayat has bagged four national awards,” said Kumar, thanking his subordinates for their cooperation.



DC Mullai Muhilan said serving in Dakshina Kannada district is considered a milestone and an honour for all officials in the state. “Serving in Dakshina Kannada is a matter of pride for officials. There are lots of things to do here. I will take the people of the district into confidence by seeking their suggestions and ideas. I will ensure that there will be coordination between people and the administration. Further, the administration is a chain link where the good works taken up by predecessors are continued honestly,” added DC. Mullai Muhilan M P, who took charge as the DC of Dakshina Kannada was also offered a reception on the occasion.

