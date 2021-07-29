Spread the love



















‘I have never been involved in any Caste-based Organisations’ – Haladi Srinivas Shetty

Udupi: “If I become the minister in the new cabinet I will not use Government ca̧r, escort and Gunman. I will never lobby to become a minister. If the new chief minister considers me to be a minister, I will do my best”, said five times MLA Haladi Srinivas Shetty.

Speaking to team mangalorean over the phone on July 29, Haladi Srinivas Shetty said, “I am not going to meet anyone to make me a minister till my last breath. I am not interested in running behind any leaders and lose my self-respect in politics. Last time some people had called me and then too I had never asked for the post of a minister”.

Haladi Srinivas further said, “I am not involved in petty politics, I am a straightforward person. I have no fear of anyone, my voters have elected me, and I respect their views. I have always strived hard to uphold social justice, and the party should consider my public service in this matter. Until now, I have not received any call from the state leaders, if they call me, I will give them my opinion. Lobbying for the ministers’ post is not a democracy. I am a secular politician, and I have not been involved in any caste-based organisation. People of all religions have voted me five times as an MLA. I am the representative of the people of all castes and religions. I have never involved myself in any caste-based organisations”.

Haladi Srinivas also said, “At the same time, I have never wished or supported anyone lobbying for a position in the party. People have not voted me to develop only a particular caste or religion. Those who are involved in caste politics should become ministers for caste-based organisations”, he said.

