I have no interest in Replying to Mithun Rai’s Statement – Shobha Karandlaje

Udupi: “Mithun Rai is a cheap person, I have no interest to reply to his statement,” said Union minister and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje to the media persons in Udupi on September 30.

Addressing the media persons Shobha said, “Those who are interested to take a selfie with me, let them come and take a selfie, but I will not respond to Mithun Rai’s statement. Why should I respond to his nonsense statements? she questioned.

Two days ago Udupi Block Congress held a protest from Kalmady church to Karavali Bypass to demand the repair of the National Highway and other prominent roads in Udupi and to highlight the inaction of Udupi CMC as well as the Union and state governments. During the protest, Youth Congress leader Mithun Rai had asked people to click a selfie with the Udupi MP Shobha Karandlaje if she is spotted in Udupi, Kaup and Kundapur between October 7 to 14. The first five people who send photos would get a cash prize of Rs 5000 each, he said and added that if Shobha does not arrive even after that, a missing person’s complaint would be lodged and posters would be pasted seeking to trace the MP.

