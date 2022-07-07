‘I Love Coming to Mangaluru, It’s like My Second Home’- Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood

‘I Love Coming to Mangaluru, It is like My Second Home’- Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood was in Mangaluru, where he interacted with students of Prajna Skill Training Center in Mudipu, in the outskirts of Mangaluru, and also interacted with the inmates at the “Chinnara Thangudhama”, a Transit Home for destitute children in Bejai-Kapikad, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru: In the past years Bollywood actor Sonu sdood has visited Mangaluru quite a few times, and has always praised the culture, tradition, hospitality and friendship he experiences during his stay in the Coastal city.

Last year during the pandemic, After fulfilling his promise of setting up the first oxygen plant in Nellore, actor, and philanthropist Sonu Sood was also part of the installation of the second oxygen plant at Community Health Centre, Ullal. He was also responsible for setting up various other oxygen plants across states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and many other states.

The actor had become a household name for his humanitarian work amid the pandemic. From arranging hospital beds to supplying people with medicines and oxygen cylinders, he ran errands to help needy people. One can call him a GOOD SAMARITAN apart from a GOOD ACTOR! While in Mangaluru on 6 July 2002, Sonu Sood interacted with students of Prajna Skill Training Center located in Mudipu in the outskirts of Mangaluru. The students were thrilled and overjoyed to be amidst a great Bollywood actor, and there were nonstop photos and selfies taken, and the actor loved it.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonu Sood said, “I still remember those days when I was young travelling with my dad to Punjab and distributing for the needy and destitute. While doing so, I could see the smile and happiness on their faces, which brought sheer satisfaction. Even the poor students were supplied food by my parents. And I am happy to note those students have succeeded in their lives and are in good jobs with good posts. And it is nice to know that they still appreciate and remember the help rendered to them by my parents. I have followed in the footsteps of my mother who was an inspiration to carry on with my social service. I am confident that all the training and care provided to the students at this skill development centre will surely help students to come up and lead a better and happy life,”

Sonu Sood also visited the “Chinnara Thangudhama ”, a Transit Home for destitute children in Bejai-Kapikad, Mangaluru and interacted with the inmates there. The Transit Home here in Mangaluru launched in 2012, is an initiative by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in association with Prajna Counselling Centre to rehabilitate street urchins, rag pickers, child labourers and children addicted to drugs. The children identified by the Prajna Counselling Centre, then get the approval of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) before admitting them to the transit home.

This home acts as a temporary stay and the children will be counselled to overcome the trauma they have faced. The children will be taught hygiene, discipline and most importantly their confidence will be boosted. Once ready, these children will be rehabilitated permanently in a government residential school where they will be provided education for free.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) is Government of India’s flagship programme for achievement of Universalization of Elementary Education (UEE) in a time bound manner, as mandated by 86th amendment to the Constitution of India making free and compulsory Education to the Children of 6-14 years age group, a Fundamental Right.

Sonu Sood interacted with the children and they all had lots of fun in the midst of a Bollywood actor, after which a bunch of photos were clicked including selfies. Sonu Sood was escorted by his Manager Abhishek Rao, an origin of Kudla. Ms Hilda Rayappan, the Founder of Prajna Counselling Center, Sharath Kumar the principal and staff Ms Amitha Rao, Ms Shalinini Ayappa,among others of the Prajna Skill Training Center; and also the Caretakers of the Transit Home were present.