‘I love hijab’ movement in K’taka; BJP says it won’t allow Talibanisation



Bengaluru: The hijab row in Karnataka is spreading fast to other districts of the state. Muslim students in Mysuru district started a “I love hijab” movement on Friday. The ruling BJP has declared that it won’t let Talibanisation happen and told these students that if they want to attend classes they will have to shun the hijab.

Muslim students have started a ‘I love hijab” movement in Mysuru city extending their support to the protest of students in Udupi district to wear a hijab and attend classes. The group of students gathered near the historical Bannimantap and staged a protest urging the government to allow students with hijab. The protestors held placards saying ‘I love hijab’ and later attended classes wearing a hijab.

The police intervened when Hindu students came to classes wearing saffron shawls in Ramdurg College of Belagavi in north Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting on the evolving situation in the state over the hijab row. Education Minister B.C. Nagesh and top officers of the education department attended the meeting and briefed Bommai on the issue.

Minister for Power, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar stated that he won’t allow Talibanisation of Udupi district from where the hijab row started. “How can students from poor backgrounds move the High Court? Who is behind them?” he questioned.

Education Minister Nagesh after attending the meeting with CM Bommai stated that if Muslim students want to study they have to come in uniform. He attacked Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah for targeting the BJP over the hijab row that rules on uniform were framed in 2018 when he was the CM. “Do not destroy the education field in the state. The state would come out with a policy once the High Court decides the matter,” he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has stated that the government can’t make rules as per the wishes of the Congress party. The concept of uniform has come from the time of the British. The Congress has divided the nation on the basis of religion for vote bank politics, he said.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa stated that the ruling BJP is observing the developments and a suitable decision will be taken at a suitable time on the hijab row.

Former Minister from the Congress U.T. Khader warned the ruling BJP that if the students come out in the open, the government can’t withstand it. Former Minister and senior Congress leader Satish Jarakiholi stated that there is a possibility of the hijab row escalating and spreading and the government must stop it.

Another senior Congress leader B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan stated that he was pained to see the students denied entry into college and standing on the road in Kundapur for wearing a hijab. “It was wrong. The ruling BJP is behind this,” he charged.