I-T raids 40 locations linked to ghee firm in Maha

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted search operations at around 40 premises belonging to Madhusudan Ghee in Mumbai and other places in Maharashtra in connection with alleged tax evasion, sources said.

According to information, the firm recently invested in the power and dairy industries in Uttar Pradesh.

The income tax department hasn’t given any official quote in this respect.

Sources said that the I-T officials were scanning the last three-year transactions of the firm. They were also recording the testimonies of the employees of the firm.

In coming months, the I-T department may summon the Chartered Accountants of the firm, if their statements are required in the case, sources said.

The sources said that a few documents and incriminating materials were also seized.

Further details awaited.