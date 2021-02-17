Spread the love



















I was threatened for not giving funds for Ram temple: Kumaraswamy



Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister, H. D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that he was threatened by ‘three persons including a woman’ when they had come to collect funds from him for the proposed Ram Mandir temple in Ayodhya.

Kumaraswamy told reporters that he had been threatened by three people including a woman, whom he did not know at all. “If I being former CM can be threatened, one can easily imagine how the fund-raising drive in the state must be going on,” he said.

Answering a question, he said without elaborating much that he saw them for the first time in his life.

He quickly added that he was not against construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya but he was against the donation being collected by private entities.

“Who has given them permission? They are threatening people. Even I am a victim. Three people came to my house including a woman and they threatened me by asking why I wasn’t giving money for the temple,” alleged Kumaraswamy.

Earlier in the day, he took to Twitter and lashed out at his detractors including a seer who had objected to his allegations.

In a series of tweets in Kannada, he said that he does not need any certificate from his detractors by terming them as rats and fake Hindus.

“Our family believes in worshipping God including Lord Rama, but has never indulged in dividing people on communal lines. But some fake Hindus and rats are doing it,” he said.

He added that he has no qualms in accepting that he became chief minister twice, and his father (HD Deve Gowda) became CM and Prime Minister only with the blessing of gods as well as the people. “Therefore, I do not want anyone to question or doubt our commitment to Hindu gods, temples and rituals,” he said in a 10-part series of tweets.

He added that one of the seers has commented on my commitment. “I wish to tell such seers to follow their path to unify people instead of indulging in communal politics.”

The former CM added that he is for the construction of any temple or structure that unites the country instead of dividing it. “I am for Ram Mandir, provided it unites people,” he said.

He contended that he will oppose fleecing the common man in the name of construction of temples in Ayodhya or elsewhere. “It is the job of Vishva Hindu Parishad to clarify about fundraising. They must come out clean. Their past history of collecting funds from the public in 1989 itself and not giving details about it till date is there in front of us to examine. They must come out in the open about it,” he demanded.

Two days ago on Monday, Kumarswamy had kicked off a row by accusing the RSS of marking houses of those who did not give donations for Ram Temple in Ayodhya and alleged it was similar to what the Nazis did in Germany.

Reacting to his charges, the VHP in Karnataka had stated in a statement on Tuesday that it happens to be a highly irresponsible tweet coming in from the former Chief Minister. “VHP takes serious note of baseless allegations made by an individual who held the highest office of the state. VHP also condemns Kumaraswamy’s statement for making unwarranted remarks on the patriotic organisation RSS. VHP also expresses concern over degradation in public discourse coming from a former CM,” added the statement.



