I will Stay away from Electoral Politics, Party is Supreme – Ramanath Rai

Mangaluru: “The Assembly Elections are over and the people of Karnataka have voted Congress to power. I would like to congratulate all the winning candidates and also thank all the voters who have voted for Congress. As I said before, this is my last election, I will take a complete break from electoral politics but still work for the party. For me, the party is Supreme, I will follow whatever the High command decides. I am not above the party”, said former minister Ramanath Rai during a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta here on May 16.

Addressing the media persons Ramanath Rai said, “In the district, the Congress party has lost the elections but in the state, we have won 135 seats and Congress will form the government. As soon as the government is formed, the guarantees which we have promised to the people will be implemented. Many party workers are disappointed because of our loss in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, but they should be happy that the people of Karnataka did not bring the BJP to power”.

Rai further said, “Whenever the BJP was in power in the state, it was either through horse-trading or had formed a coalition government. In 2018, BJP came to power after buying the MLAs. The people of Karnataka had not voted for BJP. In the coming Lok Sabha elections Congress will get a huge majority. So party workers should not be disheartened, instead, continue their service to win the ZP and TP elections”.

Rai also said, “During the elections, I was always in my Constituency and did my duty with integrity. But I did not get the votes I expected and lost by a few thousand votes. The party workers should take this as a challenge and prepare for the next elections. I will stay away from contesting any elections but will work hard for the Constituency”.

Former Mayor Shashidhar Hegde, Ibrahim Kodijal, Rakshith Shivaram and others were also present.

