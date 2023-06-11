‘I will try to visit Udupi District at least Twice a Month’ – Laxmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: “The voters of the state have blessed the Congress party with a thumping majority. Therefore, we need to take all the people together and work towards progress. As district minister in charge, I will try to visit Udupi district at least twice a month and listen to the problems of the people”, said state women and Child welfare development minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

After being appointed as district minister in charge Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the district Congress Bhavan on June 11, where she was felicitated.

“The people of Udupi and DK District are known for their intelligence and culture. In this election, people voted based on sentiments. But we are not disheartened by this as the Congress party is in power in the state. The state is governed under good leadership. As district minister in charge, I assure you that I will visit the district twice a month to strengthen the party”, said Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Minister Laxmi further said, “As a minister in charge, I need all the cooperation from the party. We should all respond positively to the people’s problems. The five guarantees of the state government should be implemented step by step for the benefit of the people. We should work hard for the success of the Congress party in the next ZP, TP and Lok Sabha elections in the Udupi district. I will work hard and serve the people of this district and Congress party”.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake and MLC Manjunath Bhandary also spoke on the occasion.

Former MLA Gopal Poojary Congress district President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, working president Kishan Hegde Kolkebailu, Leaders Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty, Prasadraj Kanchan, Molahalli Dinesh Hegde, Veronica Cornelio, Geetha Wagle, Sarala Kanchan, M A Gafoor, Ramesh Kanchan, Vishwas Ameen, Deepak Kotian and others were present.

