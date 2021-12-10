‘I will Win MLC Elections with Highest Margin’ – Kota Srinivas Poojary

Kundapur: Karnataka State minister and MLC Candidate Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “BJP workers, Independent voters and other party members are also supporting me and I will win with the highest votes. BJP has more than 3500 votes and all the votes will come to our party, there is no doubt”.

Speaking to the media persons at Koteshwar on December 10, Kota Srinivas Poojary further said, “As MLC of Local urban bodies, I have tried my level best to develop the panchayat system for the last six years. I had also planned to celebrate the Panchayat divas but unfortunately, due to the Covid Pandemic, it was cancelled. In the coming days, I will try to increase the panchayat members’ honorary pay. The birth and death certificates, Sandhya Suraksha, Manasvini, Old age pension etc should be processed in gram panchayats. The Gram Panchayats should work like the government. The BJP has made every effort to strengthen the panchayat raj system. The BJP government has made arrangements to provide honorary pay to the panchayat members”.