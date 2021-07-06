Spread the love



















‘I Will Work Sincerely as a Voice of Fishermen Community’ – DK Shivakumar

Udupi: “I am ready to work sincerely as a voice of the fishermen community. I will keep all the demands of the fishermen in front of the State government”, said D K Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

On July 6, D K Shivakumar speaking after holding a meeting with the fishermen community at the Malpe port said, “As all of us know, the fishermen community is very hardworking. Every day they are risking their lives in the sea and giving us fish for food. But unfortunately, the government is neglecting them”.

Shivakumar further said, “I have completed one year of my presidentship and decided to meet all sections of the people in the state. Since yesterday I have heard grievances of the fishermen who are called the farmers of the sea. The present state government has not released the diesel subsidy to the fishermen community for 4 months. During this pandemic situation, the community is struggling for their livelihood. This government does not have eyes, ears or a heart. So they can’t understand the problems of the common people. As the fishermen have no assets, the government should stand as a guarantee to the loan availed by the fishermen. As in Kerala and Goa, the CRZ boundaries need to be demarcated scientifically”.

As per the locals’ request, a full-time ambulance service will be provided in Malpe Port within a month, assured Shivakumar.

Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj, Vinay Kumar Sorake, former MLA’s Gopal Poojary, Mankala Vaidya, District Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor and others were present.

