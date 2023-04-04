I won’t change my decision – Halady Srinivasa Shetty

Udupi: “I did not decide on not contesting the forthcoming Assembly elections in a hurry. There is no question of reversing my decision now. I am committed and firm with my decision and will not change my mind even if senior party leaders pressurise me”, said Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty.

After announcing his decision not to contest the forthcoming Assembly elections, Srinivas Shetty held a press meet at his residence, “Haladi” on April 4, 2023.

Addressing the media persons Halady said, “I have decided on my own not to contest the forthcoming elections. During my tenure as MLA of Kundapur, I have worked hard to ensure social justice for everyone and worked for the development of my constituency, espcially in the rural areas”.

Halady further said, “During all five elections, voters from all religions and communities have supported me. Due to some misunderstandings. During one of the elections, I contested as an independent candidate and never campaigned. The people of the Kundapur Assembly constituency voted in my favour and elected me with a huge margin”.

Halady also said, “I decided not to contest the forthcoming elections six months ago and worked until the enforcement of the Model code of conduct. I am not sure about the candidate for the Kundapur constituency, since the selection will be done by the high command. I request my voters and party workers to support the party’s official candidate and together we will work for his victory”.

Talking about Kiran Kumar Kodgi MLA Halady said, “He is my family friend, we have worked together for the last 25 years and never had any misunderstandings. If the party agrees to give him a chance to contest, I will be the happiest person. In politics there is no rest, until the last breath, I will work for the people. I have already informed my voters that I will not contest in the forthcoming elections but will not retire from politics”.

