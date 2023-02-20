IAS-IPS fight: K’taka Home Minister warns of legal action

Bengaluru: The fight between two senior IAS and IPS officers in Karnataka has taken a major twist with the state’s Home Minister warning of a legal action against their public spat.

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, who is the incumbent Commissioner of the State Hindu Religious and Endowments, and IPS officer D. Roopa Moudgil, working as IGP, MD at Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation and recipient of President Gold medal, have come into confrontation mode recently.

“The government has not closed its eyes to the developments. It is a big crime to put up such behaviour. The private matters are being dragged to the public domain. Their actions before the media is also incorrect,” the Minister said.

“People consider them as demigods and worship them. It is shocking to see the behaviour of both the officers. Due to their behaviour, they are causing insult to good officers. Those who do not have humane feelings can indulge in such acts. I have spoken to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and DG. We will initiate action as per rules,” he stated.

“The way they are speaking publicly is undesirable. The Chief Minister knows about the issue. This is highly condemnable. Action will be initiated in the legal framework.”

Moudgil had posted personal pictures of Sindhuri and alleged that she had sent them to a few senior IAS officers.

She had also raked up the suicide case of IAS officer D.K. Ravi in the state and questioned her why she did not block him from sending messages.

It was alleged that Ravi was in love with Sindhuri and ended his life for her.

Moudgil had also posted another picture, which showed Sindhuri holding a meeting with JD (S) MLA S.R. Mahesh, who made corruption charges against her.

Sindhuri was questioned about the purpose of the meeting.

In response, Sindhuri said she would initiate legal action against Moudgil for making baseless charges against her and challenged her to disclose the names of IAS officers, to whom the pictures were sent.

As both officers are known for their courage and their ability to not to budge against politicians, they have a huge fan following. Fans of of two officers are engaged in heated debates on social media.

