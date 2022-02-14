Ibrahim makes U-turn on decision to quit Congress

Congress MLC C M Ibrahim has made a U-turn on his decision to quit Congress saying that he will not tender resignation to the primary membership of Congress.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Ibrahim said that he had decided to quit the grand old party ‘disappointed with some developments’ there. ‘However, the party high command has invited me for talks, and based on the outcome of the meeting and after consultation with the supporters, I will arrive at a decision,’ he said. Ibrahim added that there was Ibrahim makes U-turn on decision to quit Congress.

‘Many in the Congress will quit if I leave the party. The BJP in the Legislative Council will have an upper hand if I resign. The party high command has asked me to wait. However, my decision will be final. I will soon announce my decision.’

Replying to question, Ibrahim said that some Congress leaders were levelling corruption charges against him and they can petition the government seeking a probe into the allegations.