ICAR-CIBA signed MoU with farmer on transfer of cage based pearlspot seed production technology

In connection to MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) signed between the Dr. K.P Jithendran, Director, ICAR-CIBA Chennai and Mr. Ganesh, on 23rd September 2022 for transfer of cage-based pearlspot seed production technology to cater demand of pearlspot seeds for farming in the region.

ICAR-CIBA has conducted a field demonstration and transfer of cage based pearlspot seed production technology programme on 3rd October 2022 at farmer site, Byndoor taluk, Udupi district, Karnataka. Programme was started with welcome address by Mr. Tanveer Hussain, Scientist, NGRC-CIBA to dignitaries and farmers. Further, briefed about ICAR-CIBA activities and cost effective cage based seed production of pearlspot.

Shri. Ganesh K, Joint Director of fisheries, Udupi, Govt of Karnataka, inaugurated the programme, in his chief guest address, Shri. Ganesh K, explained about importance of collaboration between institute and farmer to reach technologies to the field. Further, He has congratulated CIBA and the client for handholding initiative to start the pearlspot hatchery in coastal Karnataka.

Shri. Shivakumar G M, Deputy Director of Fisheries, Udupi district, explained about PMMSY scheme support for hatcheries and aquaculture allied activities. Shri. Shrinivas H Hulkoti, Scientist, Krishi Vigyana Kendra, Brahmavar, Udupi expressed his views on market potential of pearlspot and cage culture aspects in the region. Mr.Ganesh envisaged his interest in taking up pearlspot hatchery. He thanked CIBA for extending support for his initiative. Technical aspects of pearlspot hatchery like fabrication of cages, segregation of male and female brooders, setting up of portable circulation system for larval rearing were taught during field demonstration.

About 60 farmers attended and witnessed the technology transfer programme. This event was coordinated by the Institute Technology Management Unit- ABI unit of CIBA. Mr. Tanveer Hussain, scientist, NGRC-CIBA delivered the vote of thanks.

