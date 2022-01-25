ICC Celebrates 73rd Republic Day “INDIA AND ITS DEVELOPMENT”

Qatar: As part of celebrating India’s 73rd Republic Day, Indian Cultural Center Doha Qatar along with ICC Students Forum conducted an online zoom meeting by sharing and expressing views on “India and Its Development”.

For the evening on Friday 20th January 2022, Ms Kamla Thakur ICC Head of Activity Coordinator & Education was the host of the meeting, Master Ahamad Rabie welcomed the guests and attendees. The entire agenda of the evening was meticulously steered by Miss Aryanandaa Devi.

Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker Mr MP Philip Principal- Bhavans Public School put forth the details with his excellent knowledge and with statistical evidence about the growth, the prosperity of India, and its development.

A renowned academician and Principal Mr M.P. Philip answered questions and queries raised by students and participants with his knowledge and experience. He emphasized the importance of happiness for students and also advised them to work according to their capacity for learning and progress in life. The entire session was very informative and highly appreciated by all.

Students delivered illuminating speeches on various topics like Scientific, Social, Economic Progress and development of India, rights, and duties towards the nation, Vision for future India, etc. The students gave an introduction of the Constitution and its important articles and provisions.

Appreciating the efforts by all, Shri P.N Babu Rajan ICC President highlighted the importance of this kind of debate. He also praised students for their thought-provoking, well-researched speeches and wonderful way of conducting the meeting.

Mr Subramanya Hebbagelu, ICC Vice President Mr Krishna Kumar Bandhakavi ICC General Secretary, Sajeev Sathyaseelan ICC Management committee member also expressed their views and also supported in successfully conducting the event. The event was attended by students of various Indian schools, teachers, parents, and other prominent members of the community. Miss Siddhi Suresh delivered the vote of Thanks.