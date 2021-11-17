Spread the love



















ICC Doha Qatar Celebrates Children’s Day

Qatar: In the history of the Indian Cultural Centre, on 14th Nov 21 would get etched as a special day for the Indian Community schools in Qatar and especially children, for the celebrations of Children’s Day, a flagship event on a grand scale. With the participation of various Indian schools, children were witnessed by all present in Ashoka Hall and as well watched live on FB and Youtube.

Mrs Kamala Thakur ICC Head of Activity Coordinator & Education made the opening remarks. Ms Tejaswi Manoj was anchoring and steering the celebration. On behalf of schools and children, Ms Fathimatuz Zahra delivered the welcome speech

For celebrating “Children’s Day” all Indian Schools were contacted to propose a group event, with a patriotic theme, and keep Covid-19 guidelines in mind.

The Chief Guest of the evening was HE. Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of Indian to Qatar. Guest of honour was Investigating officer of Human Rights Department Captain Khamis Sultan Al Muraikhi and 1st Secretary, Consular and Community affairs and Coordinating officer ICC, Mr Xavier Dhanraj, ICC President Mr PN BabuRajan were other dignitaries present.

A motivational speech by HE Dr Deepak Mittal and Captain Khamis Sultan Al Muraikhi were encouraging and supportive, he appreciated all children for their active participation.

ICC Managing Committee members, all School children, respective coordinating teachers spend many hours preparing the day programs. Ms Ojal Patil- delivered the vote of thanks.

