ICC Student Forum celebrates World Environment day

Doha/Qatar: ICC Students Forum celebrated World Environment Day at Ashoka hall on 17th June 2022.

ICC conducted a painting Competition, and various Indian Schools participated on the theme “One Earth only” and winners of the competition were felicitated.

On behalf of ICC Mr Subramanya Hebbagelu delivered the welcome speech.

The highlight of the evening was the Painting exhibition by KR Arjun Suvaraj a young upcoming artist 20 years of age, and differently-abled, mother Shobha a school teacher always with him to interpret and communicate. Each painting exhibited was a marvel and inaugurated by the Chief Guest of the evening Dr Sahil Kumar 1st Secretary, Political and Economics. In his address to the gathering, he emphasized, the need of increasing technology and be more sensitive to the environment.

Krishna Kumar Bandhakavi ICC General Secretary explained the reasons for inviting Arjun, whose paintings were showcased in places like Katara and various exhibitions organized by Govt of Qatar, to inspire winning students from various schools to emulate and grow as artists. Mr Tessa a renowned Ethiopian Artist who was also a mentor of Arjun graced the occasion.

Mr M.P. Philip, Principal – Bhavans Public School, parents, teachers, ICC Committee members and various Indian School Students were other dignitaries present. ICC felicitated painting Competition winners from various schools.

Guest Speaker Mr B.S Ramachandar HSE specialist spoke about the reasons for the degradation of our environment, and the ways and means to save it.

The event was also marked by dance and other cultural activities performed by members of the ICC Student Forum.

Chaliyar Doha won the best performing AO for promoting Environment-related awareness in public followed by the Indian Women’s Association for their contribution. Tulukota, Qatar was presented with a plaque for their continued support for the cause.

Mrs Kamla Thakur ICC Head of Activity Coordinator & Education made the opening remarks. Miss Meena Makesh was anchoring and steering the celebration. On behalf of the Student Forum, Miss Fida Kabeer delivered the welcome speech. Miss Vaibhavi Reddy delivered the vote of thanks.