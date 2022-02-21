ICC Students Forum Pays ‘Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar’

Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre Students forum organized musical event “Tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar” on 18th February 2022, at ICC Ashoka Hall.

Most popular songs from different languages were presented by young budding singers, to recall the contribution of Lataji to Indian Cinema.

The Chief Guest of the evening was Mr Xavier Dhanraj, 1st Secretary and Coordinating Officer of ICC. In his opening address, he stressed the need of learning soft skills with his personal experiences in the process of his career.

Songs from Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu were presented by Shriya Patil, Ria Sarpotdar, Sri Akshaya, Mythili Shenoy, Aarya Patwardhan, Aryan Sarmal, Varnikha Alagappan, Shiva Priya Suresh, Anushree Chandrahas, Nandita Devan, Reva Washikar, Samadrita, Sujithra, Navami Suresh Pillai, Aaradhana Radhakrishnan, Angela Kalliyath, Swati Gireeshkumar, Arishmitaa Seal, Mahi Srivastava, and Hridyesha Mandal.

The event started with a welcome speech by Mrs Kamla Thakur, ICC MC member, Mrs Teena Joshi spoke on glimpses about Lataji. Young anchor Aahana Raj, chosen just one day before, steered the evening was spot on and led the show seamlessly.

ICC President Mr PN Babu Rajan and General Secretary Krishna Kumar Bandhakavi, ICC Advisory Chair, Mr KS Prasad were present, along with other community leaders, Parents, and School Coordinators.