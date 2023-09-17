ICG, NMPT, MRPL and students of various Colleges take part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Mangaluru: About 1,500 volunteers participated in the international coastal cleanup event, held under the theme of ‘Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar’, at Panambur Beach on Saturday. The campaign led by the Indian Coast Guard saw volunteers from NMPA, MRPL, oil handling agencies, schools, colleges, ULBS, scouts and guides, NCC, CSP, surf clubs and locals participate. The event was kicked off by deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan, managing director of Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) Sanjay Varma and deputy chairperson of NMPA KG Nath.

DIG Praveen Kumar Mishra, District Commander Indian Coast Guard (Karnataka), said, “Our ecosystem is fragile and pollutants can harm marine life and damage the environment. It’s heartening to see people from diverse backgrounds, especially school/college children coming together to clean and protect our precious coastlines.”

The cleanup event was part of the broader International Coastal Cleanup initiative, a global campaign to remove debris and plastic waste from beaches and waterways. Armed with gloves, trash bags, and a shared commitment to environmental preservation, volunteers of all ages worked tirelessly to improve the ecosystem.

Powered By Indian Coast Guard created a festive occasion by conducting a tree plantation drive, sand art competition, Water sports event, skit play on the ‘Save Earth’ theme and cross-fit challenge, apart from beach cleaning activities. Meanwhile, the ministry of Earth Sciences, through the National Centre for Coastal Research, Chennai has assigned the College of Fisheries, Mangaluru to undertake the International Coastal Cleanup campaign. About 150 students along with the faculty members participated. The chief guest of the campaign was the environmental officer, the State Pollution Control Board, Dr Ravi and the in-charge dean Dr AT Ramachandra Naik of the College of Fisheries presided.

