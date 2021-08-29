Spread the love



















ICHR explanation of Nehru omission in digital poster is ludicrous: Cong



New Delhi: The Congress has launched a scathing attack on the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) for the omission of the photograph of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s from a poster of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations.

P. Chidambaram, former finance minister, said on Sunday: “ICHR Member-Secretary’s explanation for the omission of Jawaharlal Nehru from the first digital poster to celebrate 75 years of Independence is ludicrous.

“If he was celebrating the birth of the motor car, will he omit Henry Ford? If he was celebrating the birth of aviation, will he omit the Wright brothers? If he was celebrating Indian science, will he omit C V Raman? After bowing down to prejudice and hate, it is best the Member-Secretary shuts his mouth,” he said.

Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said, “It is not merely petty but absolutely ahistorical to celebrate Azadi by omitting the pre-eminent voice of Indian freedom, Jawaharlal Nehru. One more occasion for ICHR to disgrace itself. This is becoming a habit!”

Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said, “Not surprising from this regime and its toadies masquerading as scholars but atrocious nevertheless.”

The ICHR has released digital poster with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Veer Savarkar, B.R. Ambedkar among others, but Jawaharlal Nehru is missing in the poster.

Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi is celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava”.

Om Jee Upadhyay, Director (Research & Administration), ICHR, had said that they are not diminishing anybody’s role but making several pages like this and people whose contribution to the Freedom Struggle was downplayed should also be highlighted.

