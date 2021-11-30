ICYM Bangalore elects New Youth Leaders for the Archdiocese

Bengaluru: Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) Archdiocese of Bangalore elected new office bearers for the year 2021 – 2023 on 27th November 2021 at Palana Bhavana, Bangalore. His Grace Most Rev. Peter Machado – Archbishop of Bangalore Archdiocese blessed the newly elected office bearers and exhorted them to be servant leaders being at the service of the people in need, specially the youth.

The Archdiocese comprising of 134 parishes spread across 6 districts in Karnataka had L.E.A.D. (Leadership Enhancement and Ardent Discipleship) programme a month back where two youth representatives from every parish elected the Diocesan Executive Committee members for the ICYM.

The office bearers were elected among the executive committee as follows:

Male Representative to the Karnataka Region – Mr Nevin Antony (Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, Rajarajeshwari Nagar)

Female Representative to the Karnataka Region – Ms Jennifer (Kristha Krupalaya Church, Veerabhadra Nagar)

Diocesan Youth President – Ms Navya Spoorthi. B (St. Pius the Xth Church, Kammanahalli)

Diocesan Youth Vice President – Mr Vijay Mathias M (Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Halasuru)

Diocesan Youth Secretary – Mr Cynith Antony Lobo (Nativity Church, Vidyaranyapura)

Diocesan Youth Spokesperson – Mr Manoj Thomas (St Antony’s Church, Yadavanahalli)

Diocesan Youth Media Secretary – Mr Nithin Antony Carlo (Our Lady of Good Health Church, Jigani)

Diocesan Youth Treasurer – Mr Ebin S (Christha Prabhalaya Church, Jayanagar)

Diocesan Youth Joint Secretary – Ms Nancy Pavithra A (St. Peters Church, Rustambagh)

Diocesan Youth Sports Secretary – Mr Vishal A (St. Therese of Child Jesus Church, Singasandra)

Diocesan Youth Cultural Secretary Mr Infant Kevin A (St John the Evangelist Church, J.C Nagar)

Diocesan Youth Liturgy Secretary – Mr Maria Louis (Infant Jesus Shrine Viveknagar)

LEAD programme attended by 220 youth representatives from different parishes witnessed the unity of the catholic youth in the Bangalore Archdiocese. Rev. Fr. Gabriel Christy the coordinator of the Pastoral Commissions of the Archdiocese presided over the function. A session on preparation for the SYNOD 2023 convoked by His Holiness Pope Francis with the theme “Communion, Participation, Mission” created awareness on the universality of the Catholic Church and the need to contribute one’s best in realizing the mission of the Church.

Rev. Fr. Lourduraj – Regional Youth Director of Karnataka was the chief guest for the valedictory programme. He distributed prizes for the annual video report presentation contest held in the Archdiocese. The programme was coordinated by the outgoing ICYM Diocesan Executive committee who expressed their sentiments of gratitude towards the archdiocese for the opportunity given to them to serve the youth in the archdiocese.