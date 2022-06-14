ICYM Central Council, Diocese of Mangalore Celebrated 75 years of its Existence

Mangaluru: ICYM Mangalore Diocese celebrated 75 years of its existence on Sunday June 12, 2022, at 3:00 pm in Vamanjoor Church hall. The celebration began with the Holy Eucharist at St Joseph the worker church, Vamanjoor. The holy mass was celebrated by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and was concelebrated by Most Rev. Dr Henry D’Souza, the Bishop of Bellary Diocese, Rev. Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, Rev. Fr Lourduraj V., Very Rev. Fr Vincent Monteiro, Very Rev. Fr James D’Souza and several other priests of Mangalore Diocese.

The Mass was followed by a formal programme. A prayer dance was performed by the members of ICYM Vamanjoor unit to invoke Lord’s blessings. The programme was presided over by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop as well as the Chairman of Youth Commission, Diocese of Mangalore. The chief guest for the programme was Most Rev. Dr Henry D’Souza and also the Chairman of Karnataka Regional Youth Commission. Rev. Fr Lourduraj- Director of ICYM Karnataka region, Very Rev. Fr James D’Souza- Dean of City Deanery and Parish Priest of Vamanjoor, Very Rev. Fr Vincent Monteiro- Former Director of ICYM Mangalore Diocese as well the Dean of Episcopal City Deanery and Parish priest of Bendur, Mr Richard D’Souza- Former President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese, Adv. Antony Judy- President of ICYM India, Mr Nevin Antony- President of ICYM Karnataka Region were the guests of honour.

Jaison Lawrence Crasta and Blairil Vishma D'Cunha -President and General Secretary of ICYM Mangalore Diocese escorted dignitaries to the dais. Along with the dignitaries Rev Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza- Director ICYM Mangalore Diocese, Jaison Lawrence Crasta, Blairil Vishma D’Cunha and the Diocesan executive members also took their seats on the dais. ICYM President delivered a welcome speech and welcomed the guests and the gathering. It was followed by the dignitaries inaugurating the programme in a meaningful way which depicted the journey of 75 Glorious years of ICYM. Rev.Fr Ashwin Cardoza delivered the keynote address. He thanked all the donors who helped to make the Jubilee celebration successful and delightfully spoke on the youth receiving various awards in Regional, National and International levels and encouraged the youth to come forward and serve the Catholic Church.

Blairil Vishma D’Cunha, presented the brief History as well as the highlights of the past 75 years along with the annual report of 2021-2022. In order to express gratitude to the Former Directors and Animators of ICYM Mangalore Diocese, a felicitation programme was held in their honour. The Bishop of Mangalore Diocese, Rev Fr Lourd Raj, Adv Antony Judy felicitated them. Rev Fr Vincent Monteiro, who was also the Former Director of ICYM, expressed his sentiments to the gathering, he congratulated all the youth for being supportive in all the activities and serving the church and society in various ways.

Youth who have served at the Regional and National level were felicitated by Richard D’Souza-Former President of ICYM, Rev Fr Ashwin Cardoza, Rev Fr James D’Souza for their service and for representing ICYM Mangalore Diocese at Regional and National level. Rev. Fr James D’Souza- Dean of City Deanery spoke words of appreciation and wished well in the days to come.

An updated version of the Red Drop app was launched under the initiative of Red Drop Coordinators Joel Crasta and Pradeep Rosario and a presentation on Red drop (blood donation) was displayed. Jackson Eric D’Costa, the pioneer of the Red Drop app was felicitated for this initiative and noble work by Most Rev Dr Henry D’Souza. Bishop Henry in his speech, praised everyone and he specified that youth are for today and tomorrow. They are important in the church, family and that is why they should be given respect, and only then there will be progress in the society.

The Presidents of ICYM Mangalore Diocese of past 75 years were felicitated by Most Rev Dr Henry D’Souza, Very Rev Fr Vincent Monteiro and Mr Nevin Antony for their excellence, dedication and perseverance in their works. Mr Richard D’Souza, Former President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese delivered a speech and he said that when the youth take part in extracurricular activities the youth will gain a lot for their personal development and he also added that he cleared CA exams in his first attempt even though he was part of ICYM.

The following awardees namely Ivan D’Souza (Politician), Roshan Belman (Social Work), Nihal Tauro (Singer), Jaison Leroy Shirthady (ICYM National Awardee 2022), Remona Evet Pereira (Dancer), Anil Lobo (Entrepreneur) were honoured by Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Fr Lourd Raj, Mr Antony Judy, and Mr Nevin Antony for their achievements in various fields. Ivan D’souza, Former MLC as well as the Former President of ICYM in his address said of how the youth are systematic in various aspects and shared his memories when he was the president of ICYM and also addressed the gathering that if he is a politician and member of Indian National Congress, it’s only because of ICYM. Roshan D’Souza Belman also addressed the youth and expressed his gratitude to ICYM. Rev Fr Lourduraj, Adv. Antony Judy and Nevin Antony also addressed the gathering.

The souvenir book marking 75 years of ICYM Mangalore was officially inaugurated. Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese delivered the Presidential address. He congratulated the youth for being active in the Unit, Deanery, Diocese, Regional, National and International level. He said though he was not part of ICYM he had a very good rapport with the youth. Blairil Vishma D’Cunha, the General Secretary proposed the vote of thanks and Jaison Crasta – President handed over the mementos as a token of gratitude to all the dignitaries. The formal programme was compered by Veena Vas and Winston Sequeira. The formal programme concluded with the ICYM Anthem.

The formal programme was followed by a cultural programme. It consisted of Dance, melodious singing, humour-based skit, Theme Dance and so on. These activities were performed by the youth of different deaneries of the diocese. All the sponsors and ICYM Vamanjoor Unit were handed a memento in recognition of their generosity and good will. The Cultural programme was compered by Blairil Vishma D’Cunha and Sujay Lobo. Dinner was served to all who attended the event. About 1000 youth from all over the Diocese were present.