ICYM-Cordel unit organized Personality Development programme –‘YUVA PORZOL-2021’

Mangaluru: Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) Cordel unit organized a half – day Personality Development programme –‘YUVA PORZOL-2021’ on Sunday 03 October 2021 in Frad Saib Hall.

The programme began at 8.45 am with a prayer song led by Sonal Monteiro and team. Jeevan Lobo ICYM Cordel Unit President welcomed the gathering. Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest of Cordel Parish and Director of ICYM Cordel; Fr Shaun Rodrigues, Asst. Director of ICYM; Fr Jovin Sequeira, Asst. Parish Priest, Michael Dsouza Vice President and Lancy Sequeira Secretary of Parish Pastoral Council were the dignitaries on the dais.

The inauguration was done in a creative way by lighting the candles of each other by saying the biblical words “Let your light shine”. The resource person was Mrs.Preetha Aroza, the Counselor of St.Joseph Engineering College Vamanjoor. Hayden Sequeira introduced her to the gathering. Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes addressed the youth and encouraged them to be prepared, self- made, elegant and responsible. He said “a bird does not rely on the branch in which it rests, but on its wings”.

The workshop contained modules and games on personality development, hard and soft skills, body language, etiquette, stress and time management. Lesson based games were really interesting.

Lanville Sequeira, Secretary of ICYM Cordel unit delivered the words of gratitude. Joshua D’Souza compered the programme. The curtains were drawn

for the program with a Mangalorean Baila at 12.30 pm. Around 100 youth participated in this workshop.

Submitted by : Lanville Sequeira

Secretary, ICYM Cordel Unit

