ICYM Kolalgiri Holds Inter Ward Cultural Competition ‘SHIROTHI’ – 2023

Udupi: To provide a platform for budding talents and to recognise the various talents of the Parishners and on the Occasion of the Nativity feast, ICYM Unit of Sacred Heart Church, Kolalgiri organised an Inter Ward Cultural competition ‘SHIROTHI – 2023’ recently.

Rev Fr Joseph Machado was the President of the “SHIROTHI – 2023” Cultural fest.

Addressing the gathering, Fr Joseph Machado said, “These Cultural competitions will help to bring the wards together and create good unity in the church”. Fr Joseph wished the ICYM Kolalgiri unit for organizing such a grand event. Parish Pastoral Council Vice President Mr Ashwin Roche, Secretary Mr Roshan D’Souza, Coordinator of 20 Commission Mrs Queeny Mary D’Souza, ICYM President Royton D’Souza and ICYM Unit Secretary Silvia D’Souza were present.

During the Valedictory programme, Addressing the gathering, Parish Pastoral Council Vice President Mr Ashwin Roche said, “These competitions will help to develop leadership, creativity, innovations and increase the knowledge.

Raina D’Souza, Daughter of Mr Rocky and Wilsy D’Souza of Our Lady of Fathima Kelakudru was felicitated for securing II Rank in Mangalore University M.Com Examination (2021-22)

Fr Joseph Machado, Parish Pastoral Council Vice President Mr Ashwin Roche, Secretary Mr Roshan D’Souza, Coordinator of 20 Commission Mrs Queeny Mary D’Souza, ICYM President Royton D’Souza and ICYM Unit Secretary Silvia D’Souza were present.

Sweeny D’Silva and Dr. Silviniya Fernandes were the judges for various competitions

Melisha Mascarenhas, Joint Secretary ICYM Kolalgiri unit compared the valedictory programmes. Silvia D’Souza, ICYM unit secretary welcomed the gathering. Royton D’Souza, President of the ICYM Kolalgiri unit delivered the vote of thanks.

Various competitions such as Skits, Group Dances Group singing, Group Fashion Shows, Reels, Photography, Video singing competitions, Lucky children, Lucky couples, lucky families, and Lucky youth were held.

The Winners List:

Photography

1. Gladson Mascarenhas, Belmar ward

2. Carlis Leena D’Cunha, Narnad ward

3. Lancy Mascarenhas, Kelakudru ward

Reels

1. Fausthine D’Souza, Havanje ward

2. Gladson Mascarenhas, Belmar ward

3. Avinash Roche, Giri front ward

Mother Mary video singing (Below 16 years)

1. Carol Mascarenhas, Kukkikatte Ward

2. Rishel D’Souza, Giri Patlo ward

3. Lisha D’Souza l, Karthibail

Mother Mary video singing (Above 16 years)

1. Renson Mascarenhas, Kelakudru ward

2. Reshma D’Souza, Giri front Ward

3. Daisy Sara D’Souza, Ammunje

Fancy dress (Below 10 years)

1. Anwil Ian Pereira, Ammunje

2. Eion DAlmeida, Narnad ward

3. Ethan Rodrigues, Kilanje Farari ward

Group dance/Group singing/Fashion show

1. Holy Cross ward, Kukkikatte

2. Little Flower of Jesus St Theresa ward l, Narnad

3. St Joseph ward, Aroor Dasbettu

Skit

1. Sacred Heart ward, Giri front

2. Our Lady of Fathima Kelakudru,

3. St Francis Xavier ward, Belmar

Lucky family

Monthi Mascarenhas and fly St Francis Xavier ward, Belmar

Lucky youth

Royston Mascarenhas, Ammunje ward

Lucky child

Ashna Roche, Giri frontward

Lucky couple

Franklin Melisha D’Souza

