ICYM Kolalgiri Unit Holds Kallianpur Deanery Level Youth fest ‘YUVIESTA – 2K22’

Udupi: With an aim to provide a platform for budding talents and in order to recognise the various talents of the youth of Kallianpur deanery, ICYM Unit of Sacred Heart Church, Kolalgiri organised a Kallianpur deanery level Youth fest YUVIESTA – 2K22 recently.

Rev Fr Valerian Mendonca Rector Milagres cathedral and Dean of Kallianpur Deanery was the President of the “YUVIESTA – 2022” Youth fest.

Addressing the gathering, Fr Valerian Mendonca said, “Youth are the pillars of the present and future of the Catholic Church. Kallianpur Deanery is rich because we have abundant resources and talents in our Deanery. Fr Valerian wished the ICYM Kolalgiri unit for organizing such a grand event.

Fr Valerian also said that after the Covid Pandemic, YUVIESTA – 2022 has brought together all the youth of Kallinapur Deanery.

Fr Dr Prakash Anil Castelino, the Parish Priest of Kolalgiri church and Director of ICYM Kallinapur Deanery in his introductory speech said, “By organizing “YUVIESTA – 2022″, ICYM Kolalgiri has united all the youth together. I hope this will continue further and Kallinapur Deanery will always remain a strong deanery as from the time of the Mangalore Diocese. I congratulate and wish good luck to all the participants”.

Antony Mascarenhas, Parish council Secretary of Kolalgiri church, Jacintha D’Souza, in charge of 20 commissions of Kolalgiri Parish, Sr Joyline Krista Jyothi convent, Vijith D’Souza, President of ICYM Kallinapur Deanery, Godwin Secretary ICYM Kallinapur Deanery, Arul Mascarenhas President of ICYM Kolalgiri unit were present.

During the Valedictory programme, Fr Dr Prakash Anil Casthelino the Parish Priest of Kolalgiri church and Director of ICYM Kallinapur Deanery presided.

Addressed the gathering, Fr Dr Prakash Anil Casthelino said, “These competitions are very simple and easy and these competitions will help to develop leadership, creativity, to make innovations and to increase the knowledge among the youth”.

The guest of the programme Fr Denis D’Sa addressed the youth and said that the entire programme was very well organised. He asked the youth to use all opportunities in life to improve themselves in all fields.

Antony Mascarenhas, Parish council Secretary of Kolalgiri church, Dn Clement Paul D’Souza, Judges of cultural programme Dolfy Mascarenhas and Sweeny D’Silva, Vijith D’Souza, President ICYM Kallinapur Deanery, Godwin Secretary ICYM Kallinapur Deanery, Arul Mascarenhas President ICYM Kolalgiri unit were present.

Fr Leo Praveen D’Souza, Fr Bonaventure, Laveena Lewis, Kishori Shetty, Dolphy Mascarenhas and Sweeny D’Silva were the judges for various competitions.

Kelvin D’Souza, PRO ICYM Kolalgiri unit compered the inaugural and valedictory programmes. Arul Mascarenhas welcomed the gathering. Royton D’Souza, secretary of the ICYM Kolalgiri unit delivered the vote of thanks.

Various competitions such as Cooking without Fire, Quiz, Fashion show, Face painting, Collage poster making, Dumb charades, Reels, Photography, Duet singing, and Duet Dance were held.

The Winners List:

Championship

1. St. Theresa (Little flower) Church, Kemman

2. St. Antony Church, Sasthan

3. Milagres Cathedral Kallianpur and St Anne Church Thottam

Photography

1. St Theresa ( Little flower) Church, Kemman

2. St Peter Church, Pethri

Reels

1. St. Anne Church Thottam

2. Mount rosary church, Santhekatte

Face painting

1. St Theresa ( Little flower) Church, Kemman

2. Holy Family Church, Brahmavar

Collage poster making

2. St. Antony Church, Sasthan

2. Milagres Cathedral Kallianpur

Quiz

1. Mount rosary church, Santhekatte

2. St. Anne Church Thottam

Dumb charades

1. Holy Family Church, Brahmavar

2. Milagres Cathedral Kallianpur

Cooking without fire

1. Milagres Cathedral Kallianpur

2. St. Antony Church, Sasthan

Duet dance

1. St. Antony Church, Sasthan

2. St. Theresa (Little flower) Church, Kemman

Duet singing

1. St. Anne Church Thottam

St. Antony Church, Sasthan

Fashion Show

1. St. Theresa (Little flower) Church, Kemman

2. Milagres Cathedral Kallianpur

The highest number of participants

Mount Rosary Church, Santhekatte