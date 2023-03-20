ICYM Moodbidri Deanery holds Way of the Cross at ‘Kursu Gudde’ Taccode

Indian Catholic Youth Movement Moodbidri Deanery holds Way of the Cross at ‘Kursu Gudde’ Taccode

Mangaluru: The Indian Catholic Youth Movement of Moodbidri Deanery conducted the Way of the Cross at Kursu Gudde, Taccode on March 19, 2023. The devotion lasted for one and half hours. The Way of the Cross was based on family life as this year is dedicated to the families in the Diocese.

Rev. Fr Onil D’Souza the Vicar Forane of Moodbidri Deanery preached a homily at the end of the devotion. Mithesh the ICYM President of the deanery proposed the vote of thanks. Francis Mendonca the Vice-President of Taccode Parish and Alrick D’Silva the joint Secretary of ICYM Mangalore were present on the occasion.

To mark the devotion of the Way of the Cross in action a wheelchair was presented to Karunalaya, Mangaluru, a home for the destitute. Hundreds of devotees from around the parishes participated in the devotion.

