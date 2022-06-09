ICYM of Mangaluru Diocese to Celebrate 75 Years of its Existence

Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) of Mangaluru Diocese to Celebrate its 75 years of its Existence on 12 June 2022 at Vamanjoor Church Hall at 2.15 pm

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Fr Ashwin Lohit Cardoza, the Director of Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) of Mangaluru Diocese said, “With ICYM motto “TO LEAD, TO SERVE, and TO SHINE”, this year our Chapter here will celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese. The 75th Jubilee celebrations will be held on 12th June 2022 at Vamanjoor Church Hall at 2:15 pm. This auspicious occasion will be marked by a grand celebration consisting of felicitation, cultural programmes by the youth and other mind-blowing events”

Fr Cardoza further said, ” ICYM is the largest Premier Catholic Youth Movement. The Patron of ICYM is St Gonsalo Garcia. He is a model for the youth to live life youthfully with enthusiasm. ICYM has always served, involved and responded creatively by journeying with the youth. It has been helping youngsters to be effective leaders and to serve through various responsible positions. It means that there is a lot to be done and a whole community to be won. Its primary aim is to motivate and form the youth to be active members of the society. Over the years several Bishops of Mangalore diocese have supported this cause”.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaison Lawrence Crasta – President of ICYM said, “For the smooth functioning, a group of selected members called DEXCO- Diocesan executive committee spearheaded by the Director, oversee the functioning, planning and execution of the activities for the youth. ICYM Mangalore diocese functions under the banner of the Central council. It consists of 12 deaneries and 110 parishes (affiliated)”

“Instituted in the year 1947 in the Bejai parish, it has been a premier youth organization of the Mangalore diocese. Furthermore, ICYM has aided to promote values that build a humane person. There are over 4000 youth in Mangalore diocese who energise ICYM. In the past few years numerous activities along with some major events were conducted and also informative sessions were held. In addition to that, ICYM has also helped those most in need. Long live ICYM, Central Council Diocese of Mangaluru” added Jaison.

Present on the dais during the press meet were Ms Elcita Cardoza- PRO and Pradeep R-the coordinator of Red Drop. Ms Blairil Vishma D’cunha – General Secretary and Dexco of the year 2021-2022 was not present due to other commitment.