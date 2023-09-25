ICYM SURATHKAL Unit holds ‘SURATHKAL THROWBALL LEAGUE 2023’!

Mangaluru: The ICYM (Indian Catholic Youth Movement) of Sacred Heart Church Surathkal hosted the “Surathkal Throwball League 2023 Season 2” at the Sacred Heart Church Ground. The major objective was to bring together young people via their passion of sports.

Fr Richard D’Souza (Assistant Director of ICYM) from Surathkal Church, Teena Rebello (Animator of ICYM), Joyvin D’Souza (President of ICYM) and Captians of All Competating teams innaugrated the event by cutting the ribbon attached to the Net and Ball.

The league featured Five teams that competed intensely.

In the Validatory ceremony, Asha Pinto (Secretary of PPC), Joyvin D’Souza (President of ICYM),Maria D’Silva (Secretary of ICYM), Loyd Steevan Dias(Sports Representative of ICYM), Match Referee Mr Venugopal and Mr Sujeeth took the platform. The presentation of awards to the winners was the highlight. The “SHOOTING STARS SURATHKAL” won the Rolling Trophy, with the “SHINING STARS SURATHKAL” finishing second. The award for “Player of the Series” was bagged by Royston Rodrigues, ”Best Server” by Joel D’Souza and “Best Catcher” by Melisha D’Souza. This thrilling league drew a total of 55 young individuals.

Joyvin DSouza president ICYM welcomed the gathering, Maria Dsilva Secretary ICYM proposed vote of thanks. Program was compeered by Clarin Fernandes

This event exemplified the spirit of unity and sportsmanship encouraged by the ICYM and Sacred Heart Church Surathkal, and it promises a bright future for sports in the church.

