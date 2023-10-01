ICYM Surathkal Unit organized Inter Ward Sports Day

Mangaluru: ICYM Surathkal Unit organized Inter ward Sports Day for the Parishioners on 1st October 2023 at Sacred Heart Church ground from 2:30 pm. Fr Richard D’Souza- Assistant Director of ICYM, Mrs Asha Pinto -PPC Secretary, Ms Teena Rebello-ICYM Animator, Mr Joyvin D’Souza -ICYM President, Mr Loyed Dais -ICYM Sports Secretary and Mr Venugopal-referee were present on the dais.

Mr Joyvin D’Souza welcomed the gathering. The Guest Inaugurated the Cricket and Throwball Tournament.

A total of 12 Wards Participated in the Cricket Tournament and & 7 Wards Participated in the Throwball Tournament. Around 150 Parishioners took part in the Sports event.

During the valedictory program, Fr Richard D’Souza appreciated the Sportsmanship spirit of the players in our Parish. The match referee and Umpires were awarded with a memento as a token of love and gratitude.

Mr Loyed Dias announced the winners, Ms Veona Noronha compered the Event.

Cricket Winners:

Champions: Velankanni Ward

Runners Up: Sacred Heart Ward

Best Batsman: Jason Kenedy (Sacred Heart Ward)

Best Bowler: Sonal Dsouza (Velankanni Ward)

Man of the Series: Roshan Lobo (Velankanni Ward)

Throwball Winners:

Champions: Infant Jesus Ward

Runners Up: Velankanni Ward

Player of the Series: Venessa Veigas (Infant Jesus Ward)

