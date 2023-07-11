ICYM Unit Surathkal Holds SPECTRUM 2023

Mangaluru: The ICYM unit of Surathkal held a special event “SPECTRUM 2023 – Fill your life with Colours”, for Youths of age 16 to 28 at the Surathkal Sabhabavan hall on July 9.

The Programme commenced with an invocation. President of ICYM Joyvin D’Souza welcomed the gathering. Director ICYM Mother Teresa Deanery Surathkal, Fr Sylvester D’Csta addressed the Significance of Spectrum. Parish priest, Surathkal church Fr Austin Peter Peres explained the meaning of each colour of the spectrum.

Fr Richie D’Souza, Asst Director ICYM Surathkal, Dr Sr Severine Menezes SAP, Resource person, Asha Pinto, secretary, PPC, Sandeep D’Souza, Convenor of the Youth Commission, Teena Rebello, animator of ICYM, Shamitha Machado, animator of YCS, Kieth Lobo, ICYM Deanery vice president, Melisha D’Souza, Lady Vice president of ICYM Deanery, Joyvin D’Souza, president of ICYM, Maria D’Silva, secretary of ICYM were present on the dias.

Dr Sr Severine Menezes SAP conducted a session on overcoming Psycho Emotional Activities stressing more towards Depression and Drug addiction explaining through real-time events and guided Youth how to respond to the circumstances. Dr Sr Severine Menezes SAP beautifully explained the attitudes and behaviours of several animals and how they can be implemented in our daily life. The session helped with self-improvement and personal growth.

The newly elected ICYM Central Council participated in the programme. President of ICYM Mangalore Mithesh D’Souza spoke on the occasion. Melston Noronha Paldane from ICYM City Varado entertained the gathering.

The felicitation ceremony was held as Anisha Fernandes from ICYM Surathkal Unit was elected as the Joint Secretary of ICYM Central Council.

Maria D’Silva delivered the vote of thanks. Veona Noronha compered the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...