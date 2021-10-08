Spread the love



















Ideals Ice Cream Sponsored 6th Edition of ROTOQUIZ prize Distribution Ceremony held

Mangaluru: “I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ideal Ice Cream “-that’s right. And Mukund Kamath, the Managing Director of Ideals Ice Cream, Mangaluru who has been coming up with unique flavors and concepts of Ideal Ice Cream, has not only been providing the Best Ice Creams in the World, for the Ice Cream LOvers, but ahs been generous in sponsoring various events held by NGO’s, Organizations, Educational Institutions etc- and one among them is the ‘Mangalore Round of ROTOQUIZ’ which ideals has been sponsoring for the last six years, with awesome cash prizes.

The Prize Distribution ceremony of the 6 th edition of IDEALS ROTOQUIZ and 62 nd version of Ramnarayan chellaram Roto-Quiz Organised by Rotary Clubs of Bangalore, Mangalore, Madras & Cochin was held on Thursday the 7 th of October at Hotel Moti Mahal. Mrs. Bharathi Shevgoor the Chief Guest, Rtn. Dr. R.L Kamath & Rtn. Dr. Narendra Kamath gave away the prizes.

The preliminary round and Seminal final was held on 26 th of September. 50 teams from 27 Colleges took part in the Mangaluru round. A total of 202 teams from 96 Colleges took part. Two top teams from each city were chosen for the finals on 27 th September. This year due to pandemic restrictions, the contest was held through a virtualnew platform. Last year there was a record number of 40 institutions and 82 teams taking part. Mangalore finalist Expert P.U College & T.A. Pai Institute of Management –Manipal, went on to win the First & Second place at the Finals. The top two winning teams got the opportunity to participate in the final round of 62nd Ramnarayan Chellaram Annual Inter Collegiate Quiz – ROTOQUIZ- 2021. This is one of the longest running college quiz shows in the world.

Prizes for Mangalore Round was Sponsored by Ideal Ice Creams, Mangalore. First prize Rs.10,000.00, second Rs. 7000.00, third Rs. 5000.00 & fourth Rs. 3000/- respectively. Final Winners : Sponsored by Chellarams Jewellers, Bangalore In addition to the rolling shield, individual trophies and certificates there were cash prizes of Rs, 50,000/- , Rs. 25,000/-, Rs.15,000/-, Rs. 10,000/- and Rs.5,000/- respectively.

Mangalore Round Winners :

Fourth place — Harsh Ponappa & Naresh Chaudry from St. Aloysius P.U College, Mangaluru

Third Place – Saurav Dutta & Badagapet Anmol from TAPMIE-Manipal

Second Place – Srikrishna & Avinash Prabhu from NMAM Institute of Technology Nitte

First Place — Sartak S. Kumar & Sahaj Alva from Expert P.U College, Mangaluru.

FINALS :

Fifth place — Kristhu jayanthi Bengaluru

Fourth place — P.E.S University Bengaluru

Third Place — Expert P.U College, Mangaluru

Second Place – NMAN Institute of Technology Nitte

First Place — Chidambaram Chettyar International school Chennai.

With inputs from : Rtn Vinod D’souza-Director Youth Services

