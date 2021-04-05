Spread the love



















Ideology of BJP and RSS are as dangerous as poison: Mallikarjun Kharge

Bengaluru, (UNI): Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the ideology of both BJP and RSS is ‘poisonous’ and the people “would die soon if they consumed it.”

Speaking after participating in the birth anniversary of Dalit leader and former Deputy Prime Minister late Jagjivan Ram at the Congress party officer here, he said “RSS and BJP are like poison. If you taste them, you will die” and appealed to the people not to support the BJP in the coming by-elections in Karnataka, and Assembly elections in other States.

Alleging that the BJP was neither respecting the Constitution nor democracy, he said the saffron party has been following divisive politics to secure power in one State after the other.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh, Mr Kharge said that Mr Modi lied about his participation in the freedom struggle of that country. “Mr. Modi should have also said that he had participated in the freedom struggle of India,” he said sarcastically.

Mr Kharge said the Prime Minister and the BJP sidelined leaders such as LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi citing their age was more than 75 years. Now the same party has fielded 88-yearold E Sreedharan in the Assembly elections in Kerala. Why does the BJP follow different policies for different persons, he questioned.