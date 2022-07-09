Idgah Maidan row: Hindu activists to go ahead with bandh on July 12



Bengaluru: Hindu activists have decided to go ahead with the bandh plan demanding celebration of Hindu festivals at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet area of Bengaluru. The decision was taken even as Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan has assured that the the Maidan will be preserved as a playground.

The convener of the Citizen’s Forum Rukmangada at a press conference reiterated the earlier stand of observing bandh on July 12. “MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan seems to have lost his mind. He earlier claimed that if B.S. Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister, he would turn into a watchman. He never kept his word. There is no question of withdrawing the bandh,” he said.

“None from our organization attended the meeting where MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan said that Idgah Maidan will be used as a playground,” he said.

However, when media persons asked him whether the celebration of Hindu festivals would be allowed in the Idgah Maidan, Zameer Ahmad Khan did not answer the question and left the place.

At least 25 Hindu organisations as well as local groups have joined hands to wage legal battle over the claims of the Wakf Board that Idgah Maidan is its property and it will only allow celebrations of national festivals.

The organisations are carrying out door to door campaign in Chamarajpet to create awareness for the need to retain the Idgah Maidan as a playground.

They have also slammed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its dual stand over the property. Initially, BBMP claimed that Idgah Maidan is its property; later the civic agency denied it. Hindu organisations have slammed BBMP and urged the ruling BJP government to intervene and resolve the matter.

The activists have also stated that as per the Supreme Court order, Muslims should be allowed to conduct prayers on two occasions in a year and rest of the days the ground should be used as a playground.

Chamarajpet Citizens’ Forum has confirmed that bandh will be observed in Chamarajpet and Hindu activists, local organisations will take out a bike rally on July 12 from Sirsi Circle to Idgah Maidan.

Chamarajpet is home to sizable number of Muslim population represented by Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan. Hindu activists have warned that he is not an MLA for only one religion.

With BBMP elections round the corner and the state entering the election year the authorities are concerned about the development.